Two months after a dozen police broke into her apartment and dragged her away in front of her one-year-old daughter and teenage son, labour activist Zhu Xiaomei returned home on the evening of 1 February.
Nurses in at least eight hospitals across China have gone out on strike in the last six months over low pay and benefits and demands for equal pay for equal work. Photo: Huaibei Today
The Xing Ang closure shows that it is not China’s economic slowdown that gives rise to worker protests, it is the response of employers to that slowdown and the way they treat their employees that determines worker actions.
China Labour Bulletin Director Han Dongfang responds to the arrest of labour activists in Guangdong and the state media’s smear campaign against them.
Eleanor Goodman translates ten poems by former Foxconn worker Xu Lizhi: “An important voice in Chinese poetry, one that was silenced much too soon.”
A young migrant worker, poisoned with benzene while employed at a petrochemical plant in Nanjing, is discarded and then ignored by company and local government officials.
CLB’s latest research report on the workers’ movement examines the relationship between workers, the trade union, civil society and the government during a period of rapid socio-economic change