Obituary for a Peanut: The creatively cynical world of worker poet Xu Lizhi

Eleanor Goodman translates ten poems by former Foxconn worker Xu Lizhi: “An important voice in Chinese poetry, one that was silenced much too soon.”

Migrant worker in Nanjing cheated out of compensation and left to die

A young migrant worker, poisoned with benzene while employed at a petrochemical plant in Nanjing, is discarded and then ignored by company and local government officials.

Searching for the Union: The workers’ movement in China 2011-13

CLB’s latest research report on the workers’ movement examines the relationship between workers, the trade union, civil society and the government during a period of rapid socio-economic change
 

